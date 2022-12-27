Examining the narrative takeover and its impacts

It seems like everything's been turned into a story lately. You can see a company's story on the packaging of juice, cereal, and alternative milks. Politicians tell stories to rally support for policies. And social media helps us all tell the story that we want to tell about our lives. This hour we talk with Peter Brooks about his new book Seduced by Story: The Use and Abuse of Narrative, and we discover why storytelling isn't always positive.

GUESTS:



Peter Brooks: Author of Seduced by Story: The Use and Abuse of Narrative and Professor Emeritus of Comparative Literature at Yale University

Chris Knopf: Retired CEO of Mintz & Hoke who is currently a full-time novelist

Elise Wang: Assistant Professor in the Department of English, Comparative Literature, and Linguistics at California State University, Fullerton

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.