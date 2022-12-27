© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Examining the narrative takeover and its impacts

By Lily Tyson
Published December 27, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST
It seems like everything's been turned into a story lately. You can see a company's story on the packaging of juice, cereal, and alternative milks. Politicians tell stories to rally support for policies. And social media helps us all tell the story that we want to tell about our lives. This hour we talk with Peter Brooks about his new book Seduced by Story: The Use and Abuse of Narrative, and we discover why storytelling isn't always positive.

GUESTS: 

  • Peter Brooks: Author of Seduced by Story: The Use and Abuse of Narrative and Professor Emeritus of Comparative Literature at Yale University
  • Chris Knopf: Retired CEO of Mintz & Hoke who is currently a full-time novelist
  • Elise Wang: Assistant Professor in the Department of English, Comparative Literature, and Linguistics at California State University, Fullerton

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
