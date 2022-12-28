© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

List making, listicles, lists of lists: An hour devoted to list culture

By Lily Tyson
Published December 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
A small notebook with a list and red checkmarks.
Melinda Podor
/
Moment RF/Getty Images
.

Lists feel especially suited to the digital age, but humans have been creating lists for a long time.

So why are we drawn to lists?

This hour, the art and the utility of the list.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired October 4, 2022.

