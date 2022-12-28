List making, listicles, lists of lists: An hour devoted to list culture
Lists feel especially suited to the digital age, but humans have been creating lists for a long time.
So why are we drawn to lists?
This hour, the art and the utility of the list.
GUESTS:
- Matthew Dicks: A West Hartford elementary school teacher and the author of Twenty-One Truths About Love
- Dan Kois: Editor and writer at Slate, where he recently wrote the list “The 50 Greatest Fictional Deaths of All Time”
- Ann Powers: NPR Music’s critic and correspondent
- Liam Young: Author of List Cultures: Knowledge and Poetics from Mesopotamia to BuzzFeed
Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired October 4, 2022.