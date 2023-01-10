Hey, ho, let’s go! 50 years of punk rock

Punk rock’s been around for a good half a century now.

This hour, a deep dive into punk’s past and present.

GUESTS:



The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired June 29, 2022.