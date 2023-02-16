“I once had a dentist named Dr. Fillmore”: Stories of nominative determinism

There's a theory called 'nominative determinism' that people are drawn to work that fits their name. This hour we explore that theory. And we look at the different ways your name impacts your life.

GUESTS:



David Bird: Emeritus Professor of Wildlife Biology and Director of the Avian Science and Conservation Centre of McGill University. He’s now retired, but in his career as an ornithologist he was president of the Raptor Research Foundation and the Society of Canadian Ornithologists

Brett Pelham: Professor of Psychology at Montgomery College

Tess Terrible: Senior Producer of Where We Live

Laura Wattenberg: Naming expert, author of The Baby Name Wizard , and the creator of namerology.com

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.