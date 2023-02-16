© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

“I once had a dentist named Dr. Fillmore”: Stories of nominative determinism

By Lily Tyson
Published February 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
Illustration of multiple "Hello my name is" sticker name tags with various examples of nominative determinism like; C. Striker, Snakecatcher, and Mason, Construction and Dennis, Dentist.
Eda Uzunlar
/
Connecticut Public

There's a theory called 'nominative determinism' that people are drawn to work that fits their name. This hour we explore that theory. And we look at the different ways your name impacts your life.

GUESTS: 

  • David Bird: Emeritus Professor of Wildlife Biology and Director of the Avian Science and Conservation Centre of McGill University. He’s now retired, but in his career as an ornithologist he was president of the Raptor Research Foundation and the Society of Canadian Ornithologists
  • Brett Pelham: Professor of Psychology at Montgomery College
  • Tess Terrible: Senior Producer of Where We Live 
  • Laura Wattenberg: Naming expert, author of The Baby Name Wizard, and the creator of namerology.com

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
