Stop, drop, and stay there: A look at leisure

How do you like to relax? Do you read a book? Go for a hike, maybe? How about grabbing dinner with friends? The list goes on, and we consider these activities leisure.

This hour, we learn what leisure is and how to master it. We take a look at the importance of leisure for health, how the concept differs around the world, and what it means to value your free time. Finally, we examine what the future holds for leisure.

In case you find some inspiration in this hour, here’s a list of leisure activities from our guests and The Colin McEnroe Show staff:



Gardening.

Finishing that old show you’ve been meaning to finish.

Drawing yourself.

Counting clouds.

Staring at the wall.

Laying down.

Playing the closest instrument.

Going bug collecting.

Trying your hand at claymation.

Trying to get the hiccups.

Buying clay pigeons (biodegradable) and smashing them.

Exploring the forest behind your home.

Throwing rocks into the mysterious well you find in the forest.

Summoning (accidentally) an eons-old forest spirit.

Visiting a national park.

GUESTS:



Tom Hodgkinson: Founder of Idler magazine and the author How to Be Idle: A Loafer’s Manifesto and An Idler’s Manual , among other books

Founder of magazine and the author and , among other books Selin Malkoc: Behavioral scientist at the Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University

Behavioral scientist at the Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University Ken Roberts: Professor of sociology, social policy, and criminology at The University of Liverpool

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired August 11, 2022.