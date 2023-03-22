© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Please don’t give this show on the art of the online review one star

By Lily Tyson
Published March 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Wooden five star shape with Chat Bubble and smart phone.
Yagi Studio/Getty Images
/
Digital Vision
.

It could be that you’ve used online reviews to try new restaurants, dry cleaners, hotels or even movies.

But what makes us trust the opinions of strangers on the internet?

This hour, a look at the art and the etiquette of the online review.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Jonathan McNicol contributed to this show, which originally aired August 25, 2022.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
