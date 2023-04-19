© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Digging into the roots of our food with Mark Bittman

By Betsy Kaplan
Published April 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Variety of fruits and vegetables
Lew Robertson
/
Getty Images

We have a complicated relationship with our food. We need food to live, yet we’ve become removed from the food we eat and how it’s grown and processed. Even with the best intentions, today’s ultra-processed foods make it hard for us to know exactly what we’re eating or how the methods used to mass produce our food affect our environment and health. And I haven’t even touched on how food has led to war, famine, poverty, and enslavement.

This hour, we talk about the history of agriculture, where it went wrong, and how we might begin to cultivate food that is kinder to our bodies, our earth, and our fellow humans.

GUEST:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired February 3, 2021.

