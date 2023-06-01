© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

We ❤️ romance novels

By Jennifer LaRue
Published June 1, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT
Romance novels have long had a reputation for being flimsy, sexist, trashy bodice-rippers. But there’s lots more to the genre than meets the eye. This hour, we look at what makes romance novels work – and why so many of us are devouring them.

GUESTS: 

  • Olivia Waite: The New York Times Book Review’s romance fiction columnist who writes queer and historical romance, fantasy, and critical essays on the genre’s history and future
  • Jason Rogers: Olympic medalist, journalist covering masculinity, and the founder of a now-defunct romance book club for men
  • Tony Horvath: Creative director for the long-time romance-novel publisher Harlequin, where he oversees production of about 80 book covers a month

Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show bookspop culture
Jennifer LaRue
Jennifer LaRue is a freelance writer, editor, publicist, and producer. She’s written about health and travel for The Washington Post, published four children’s picture books, and hosted hundreds of virtual author talks during the pandemic. She’s a little bit giddy about producing for The Colin McEnroe Show.
