The Colin McEnroe Show

Take a seat and listen to our hour on chairs

By Lily Tyson
Published October 18, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT
Wooden chair on wooden floor up against a bright blue wall in an empty room.
Julian Ward / Getty Images
/
Moment RF
Wooden chair on wooden floor up against a bright blue wall in an empty room.

What can we learn about ourselves from what we sit on? This hour, we talk about the history of chairs, their impact on our lifestyle and health, and what's in store for their future. Plus, we'll celebrate the joy of a well-designed chair, talk with a chair maker, and discuss some of our favorite examples.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next.
