A look at our ‘toxic love story’ with plastic

Plastic is everywhere in our world, and scientists are increasingly discovering the negative health and environmental impacts of the material. This hour, we take a look at our relationship to plastic. We'll talk about the material, its evolution, and its symbolism in our culture. Plus, we'll look at the use of single use plastic in television, and why it matters.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.