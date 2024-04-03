© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

A conversation with Don Winslow about love, money, murder, and why free food tastes better

By Lily Tyson
Published April 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Don Winslow during a pre tape of Connecticut Public’s talk show and podcast “The Colin McEnroe Show” on Wednesday April 3, 2024 in Hartford. (Julianne Varacchi/Connecticut Public)
Julianne Varacchi
/
Connecticut Public
Don Winslow during a conversation with Colin McEnroe on Wednesday April 3, 2024 in Hartford. (Julianne Varacchi/Connecticut Public)

Bestselling author Don Winslow joins us to discuss his new novel, City in Ruins, which he says is the last of his career.

GUEST: 

  • Don Winslow: Bestselling author, whose new book, City in Ruins, is out this week

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
