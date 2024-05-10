© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘Baby Reindeer’ and our (maybe) era of mid TV

By Jonathan McNicol
Published May 10, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Richard Gadd in ‘Baby Reindeer.’
Ed Miller
/
Netflix
Richard Gadd in ‘Baby Reindeer.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Baby Reindeer is a seven-episode half-hour limited series written and created by Richard Gadd and based on his autobiographical one-man play. According to Netflix, it “follows struggling comedian Donny Dunn’s warped relationship with his female stalker and the impact it has on him as he is ultimately forced to face a deeply buried trauma.” With its unique mix of black comedy, drama, and thriller, Baby Reindeer went to No. 1 on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. Today list in its second week of release.

And: The New York Times’ chief TV critic, James Poniewozik, says we’ve entered an era of mid television. He cites shows like The Diplomat, Hijack, House of the Dragon, Manhunt, Ozark (Ozark?!), and Poker Face as prime examples of mid TV. The Nose has thoughts.

GUESTS:

  • Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College, and she’s the author of The Essays Only You Can Write
  • Lindsay Lee Wallace: Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too
  • Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Development officer at Connecticut Children’s

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show The Nose
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
