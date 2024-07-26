© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The art of political satire with Samantha Bee and Sophia McClennen

By Lily Tyson
Published July 26, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Comedian Samantha Bee appears on stage during the Turner Upfront 2016 show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner
/
Getty Images North America
Samantha Bee appears on stage during the Turner Upfront 2016 show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Political satire is alive and well in America today. And it turns out it might have an important role in educating the public and the health of our democracy.

This hour, a look at the state and the art of political satire with comedian Samantha Bee and Sophia McClennen, a political scientist who studies satire.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired September 15, 2023.

The Colin McEnroe Show
