The Colin McEnroe Show

You know that political memoir you pretend to have read? Carlos Lozada read it

By Lily Tyson
Published August 20, 2024 at 1:11 PM EDT
Provided: Washington Post staffer Carlos Lozada on January, 25, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Bill O'Leary / The Washington Post
/
The Washington Post
Provided: Washington Post staffer Carlos Lozada on January, 25, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Going into November, we’ll be doing some shows where we talk with one guest, for the hour, who knows a lot about the election.

This hour, The New York Times’ Carlos Lozada joins us to discuss what we can learn about politics by reading. We’ll discuss Lozada’s unique lens as a reader and the state of the 2024 election.

GUEST: 

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show 2024 Election
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
