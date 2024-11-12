© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

All calls: Tables, Keri Russell, the election, and more

By Jonathan McNicol
Published November 12, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
Keri Russell attends the Netflix Fall Showcase for "The Diplomat" at Netflix Tudum Theater on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Presley Ann
/
Getty Images for Netflix
Actress Keri Russell at Netflix’s fall showcase for ‘The Diplomat’ on November 2, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

We’ve been doing these shows where we don’t book any guests, where we fill the hour with your calls. And your calls have been interesting and surprising and amusing.

This hour, the conversation winds around to tables, Keri Russell, how much you should disengage from politics, Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari, stolen deliveries and mail theft … Anything. (Seemingly) everything.

These shows are fun for us, and they seem to be fun for you, too. So we did another one.

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

