Our favorite jazz of 2024
1 of 4 — Our favorite jazz of 2024
From left: Jen Allen, Colin, Noah Baerman, and Gene Seymour (on monitor).
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
2 of 4 — Jen Allen
Jen Allen, a pianist, composer, arranger, and educator.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
3 of 4 — Noah Baerman
Noah Baerman, a pianist, composer, and educator.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
4 of 4 — Gene Seymour
Gene Seymour (on monitor), a film, television, and music critic.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
As we have every year for at least the last 11 years, to round out the year, we round up the best jazz of the year.
GUESTS:
- Jen Allen: A pianist, composer, arranger, and educator; her most recent album is Sifting Grace
- Noah Baerman: A pianist, composer, and educator; his newest album, from the Noah Baerman Trio, is Live at the Side Door
- Gene Seymour: A film, television, and music critic
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.