© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

Our favorite jazz of 2023

By Jonathan McNicol
Published December 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
Close up of the hands of US pianist Pete Johnson playing on stage at the Café Society Downtown jazz night club at Sheridan Square in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, New York City. (Photo by Eric SCHWAB / AFP) (Photo by ERIC SCHWAB/AFP via Getty Images)
ERIC SCHWAB
/
AFP via Getty Images
.

As we have every year for at least the last 10 years, to round out the year, we round up the best jazz of the year.

GUESTS:

  • Jen Allen: A pianist, composer, arranger, and educator; her most recent album is Sifting Grace
  • Noah Baerman: A pianist, composer, and educator; his most recent album, with Henry Lugo, is Alter Ego
  • Gene Seymour: A film, television, and music critic

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Stay Connected
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol