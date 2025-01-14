© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Are we thinking about travel the wrong way?

By Lily Tyson
Published January 14, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
An anti-tourism placard is seen in the center of a demonstration. Thousands of people have gathered on Aragón Street in Spain to protest against the Formula 1 car exhibition and the Fan Festival in the city center that caused enormous traffic jams and air pollution.
An anti-tourism placard is seen in the center of a demonstration in Barcelona, Spain in June 2024.

It feels like tourism hit a breaking point this past summer, with residents around Europe protesting visitors, new entrance and tourist fees popping up at famous spots, and even a net going up to block a popular view of Mt. Fuji. This hour, a philosopher makes the case against travel. Plus, we talk about how tourism is impacting destinations, like Bologna, Italy, and ways to travel differently.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired on September 17, 2024.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
