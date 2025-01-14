Are we thinking about travel the wrong way?

It feels like tourism hit a breaking point this past summer, with residents around Europe protesting visitors, new entrance and tourist fees popping up at famous spots, and even a net going up to block a popular view of Mt. Fuji. This hour, a philosopher makes the case against travel . Plus, we talk about how tourism is impacting destinations, like Bologna, Italy , and ways to travel differently.

GUESTS:



Agnes Callard: Associate Professor of Philosophy at The University of Chicago. Her forthcoming book is Open Socrates: The Case for a Philosophical Life

Associate Professor of Philosophy at The University of Chicago. Her forthcoming book is Ilaria Maria Sala: Italian journalist

Italian journalist Lisa Abend: Journalist for The New York Times, TIME, Vanity Fair and AFAR. Her Substack is “ The Unplugged Traveler ”

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired on September 17, 2024.