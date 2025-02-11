Everyday Carry: Unpacking what we carry with us and why

What’s in your pockets right now? Phone, wallet, keys … maybe some discarded receipts or old gum?

This hour: what we carry with us every day, from flashlights the size of a lip balm to a life-saving medicine.

GUESTS:



Bernard Capulong: Founder and editor-in-chief of everydaycarry.com

Peter Canning: A Hartford paramedic, an emergency medical services coordinator at John Dempsey Hospital, and the author of Killing Season: A Paramedic's Dispatches from the Front Lines of the Opioid Epidemic

Hannah Carlson: Senior lecturer in the Apparel Department at the Rhode Island School of Design and the author of Pockets: An Intimate History of How We Keep Things Close

Mona Gohara: Private practice dermatologist, associate clinical professor of dermatology at the Yale School of Medicine, and an advocate around increasing inclusivity in dermatology

Drew John Ladd: A writer

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired September 19, 2023.