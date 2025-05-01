© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

From boredom to handwriting: Christine Rosen on the embodied experiences we lose to technology

By Lily Tyson
Published May 1, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
This hour we talk with Christine Rosen about her book, The Extinction of Experience: Being Human in a Disembodied World. We talk about how technology has impacted face-to-face interactions, boredom, loneliness, handwriting, and more.

GUEST: 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired on October 3, 2024.

The Colin McEnroe Show
