Fashion Critic Vanessa Friedman discusses Trump's (second) first hundred days in fashion, clothes and politics, and more

The New York Times’ Chief Fashion Critic, Vanessa Friedman, joins us for the hour to discuss fashion in President Donald Trump's second administration, what we can learn from how politicians dress, the impacts of tariffs on the clothes we wear, and more.

Vanessa Friedman: Fashion Director and Chief Fashion Critic of The New York Times

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.