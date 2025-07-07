© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

All calls: Bug poop and happy elks hold the world together

By Jonathan McNicol
Published July 7, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
Red wrong way stop sign.
hkenneth
/
Getty Images

We’ve been doing these shows where we don’t book any guests, where we fill the hour with your calls. And your calls have been interesting and surprising and amusing.

This hour, the conversation winds around to aggressive grills on cars, wrong-way drivers on Connecticut highways, the composer Lili Boulanger, voting rights for permanent residents, the herbicide diquat in Connecticut, volunteering … Anything. Seemingly everything.

These shows are fun for us, and they seem to be fun for you, too. So we did another one.

Colin McEnroe, Coco Cooley, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Isaac Moss, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
