The Colin McEnroe Show

All calls: You probably bought a Joni Mitchell Toaster

By Lily Tyson,
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Published July 28, 2025 at 11:52 AM EDT
FILE: Portrait of Canadian-American Folk musician Joni Mitchell, her hands clasped, New York, New York, November 20, 1968. The photo was taken during a shoot for Vogue magazine.
Jack Robinson
/
Getty Images
FILE: Portrait of Canadian-American Folk musician Joni Mitchell, her hands clasped, New York, New York, November 20, 1968. The photo was taken during a shoot for Vogue magazine.

We’ve been doing these shows where we don’t book any guests, where we fill the hour with your calls. And your calls have been interesting and surprising and amusing.

These shows are fun for us, and they seem to be fun for you, too. So we did another one.

This week's topics include how to toast bread properly in a toaster, if anyone gets mad on NPR, Joni Mitchell, "comfortability" and changing language, outdated phrases, and more.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
