‘Never be the same’: 24 years in the shadow of 9/11

It has been 24 years since the sunny late summer Tuesday morning that changed basically everything.

This hour, a look back at September 11, 2001, and its long shadow, still darkening our days a bit now.

We talk to a historian about the generation that has lived its life in a post-9/11 world and a critic about the influence of 9/11 on and in our popular culture.

GUESTS:



Lindsay Ellis: An author, video essayist, and film critic; her new novel is Apostles of Mercy

An author, video essayist, and film critic; her new novel is Matthew Warshauer: Professor of history at Central Connecticut State University and the author of Creating and Failing the 9/11 Generation: The Real Story of September 11

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired September 11, 2024.