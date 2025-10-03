The Nose looks at ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘The Lowdown’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

One Battle After Another is the 11th feature film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. It is written and produced by Anderson and inspired by the novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, and more. It is the widest release, the widest opening, and the highest-grossing opening of Anderson’s career. One Battle After Another is currently the No. 1 movie in the world.

And: The Lowdown is the second television series created by Sterlin Harjo. It is set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the same fictional universe as the first Harjo-created TV series, Reservation Dogs. It stars Ethan Hawke and Keith David.

GUESTS:



James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College

Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College Rich Hollant: Founder and principal of CO:LAB, a hall of fame designer, and a co-partner at CENTER

Founder and principal of CO:LAB, a hall of fame designer, and a co-partner at CENTER Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Fantasy Filmball podcast

A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the podcast Irene Papoulis: Wrote a short textbook called The Essays Only You Can Write

