The Colin McEnroe Show

Why stories about heists, real or in movies, steal our hearts

By Lily Tyson
Published November 12, 2025 at 10:26 AM EST
A Police Crime Scene Officer in a forensic suit next to a furniture elevator used in a robbery at the Louvre Museum on October 19, 2025 in Paris, France. at Louvre on October 19, 2025 in Paris, France. France's Culture Minister, Rachida Dati, announced the closure of the world-famous art museum on X due to the robbery taking place just after the Louvre opened to the public. It is being reported that millions of pounds of historic jewelry belonging to Napoleon and Empress Josephine has been stolen.
Kiran Ridley
/
Getty Images
In late October, thieves broke into the Louvre and stole priceless jewels. It’s a story that feels familiar in large part because of countless heist movies. This hour we look at heists, from real museums to our screens, and we discuss why they capture our attention.

GUESTS:

  • Leila Amineddoleh: Teaches Art Crime at New York University and Cultural Heritage Law at Fordham Law School. She is the chair of the Art Law Group at Tarter, Krinsky, and Drogin
  • John DeVore: A culture writer and author of Theater Kids: A True Tale of Off-Off Broadway
  • Glen Weldon: A host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk
  • Peter Kuitenbrouwer: Journalist and Registered Professional Forester. He is author of Maple Syrup: A Short History of Canada’s Sweetest Obsession

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for <i>The Colin McEnroe Show</i>. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts '<a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/podcast/generation-barney">Generation Barney</a>' and '<a href="https://www.ctpublic.org/podcast/generation-gilmore-girls">Generation Gilmore Girls</a>.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show <i>Next</i>. Lily can be reached at <a href="mailto:ltyson@ctpublic.org">ltyson@ctpublic.org.</a>
