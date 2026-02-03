© 2026 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Nothing lasts forever, except maybe Stoicism

By Lily Tyson,
Coco Cooley
Published February 3, 2026 at 11:00 AM EST
Statue of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius Antoninus Augustus in Capitoline Hill.

Lately the ancient philosophy of Stoicism is having a bit of a resurgence. This hour we learn about the philosophy, why people are drawn to it, and how to live like a Stoic. Plus, we look at how Stoicism appears in music.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Dylan Reyes, and Coco Cooley contributed to this show, which originally aired on July 9, 2025.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
Coco Cooley
Coco Cooley is a Talk Show Production Intern for summer 2025. She is a current Wesleyan student studying Anthropology and Sociology, while pursuing an Anthropology thesis about Renaissance Faires. She also enjoys cooking, watching bad television, and swimming in non-ocean bodies of water.
