The Colin McEnroe Show

A look at the Kennedy Center, the Melania luxury brand, and more

By Jonathan McNicol
Published February 10, 2026 at 1:00 PM EST
A new sign reads "The Donald Trump And The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts" at the Kennedy Center on Monday Feb. 02, 2026, in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump said Sunday that he plans to close the Kennedy Center for roughly two years for the facility to undergo construction.
Jabin Botsford
/
The Washington Post / Getty Images
A new sign reads ‘The Donald Trump and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ at the Kennedy Center on February 2, 2026, in Washington, DC.

On February 1, President Trump announced that The Kennedy Center would close for two years for “Construction, Revitalization, and Complete Rebuilding” [capitalization sic]. Washington Post art and architecture critic Philip Kennicott sees this as an existential threat to the Center.

And: New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman thinks everyone has been misunderstanding the Melania documentary from the get go. It’s less an actual movie, she says, and more the launch of the Melania luxury brand.

And finally: Don Glickman was a design professor. He had retired in the late 1990s, and he died last year at 94. And then some people started getting postcards from him — charming, amusing, perfectly Glickmanian postcards.

GUESTS:

  • Philip Kennicott: The senior art and architecture critic at The Washington Post
  • Sydney Page: A staff reporter at The Washington Post, where she writes for The Optimist
  • Vanessa Friedman: Fashion director and chief fashion critic of The New York Times

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
