The Colin McEnroe Show

How reality TV shapes our politics

By Lily Tyson
Published March 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM EST
Donald Trump's "The Apprentice" Sign Thanking New York City at Trump Tower in New York City, New York, March 31, 2004.
Ron Galella
/
Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images
Donald Trump's "The Apprentice" Sign Thanking New York City at Trump Tower in New York City, New York, March 31, 2004.

How does reality television shape our politics and our opinions? This hour two reality TV scholars join us to discuss how reality TV helps us understand (or sometimes misunderstand) actual reality.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired on July 24, 2025.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
