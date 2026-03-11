© 2026 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

What happens when we can bet on anything?

By Lily Tyson
Published March 11, 2026 at 12:37 PM EDT
The status of prediction markets, look at what they might do to politics and polling.
From the Golden Globes, to global conflicts, to elections, prediction markets have moved into the mainstream. What happens when we can bet on anything? What are the cultural impacts of that? This hour, we take stock of the status of prediction markets, and look at what they might do to politics and polling. Plus, a look at the "Wisdom of Crowds".

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
