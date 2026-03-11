From the Golden Globes, to global conflicts, to elections, prediction markets have moved into the mainstream. What happens when we can bet on anything? What are the cultural impacts of that? This hour, we take stock of the status of prediction markets, and look at what they might do to politics and polling. Plus, a look at the "Wisdom of Crowds".

GUESTS:



Kate Knibbs: Senior Writer at WIRED

Senior Writer at Danny Funt: Reporter and author of Everybody Loses: The Tumultuous Rise of American Sports Gambling

Reporter and author of Sarah Hughes-Berheim: Postdoctoral researcher in the Special Education Department at Vanderbilt University

Postdoctoral researcher in the Special Education Department at Vanderbilt University James Surowiecki: Journalist and author of The Wisdom of Crowds

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.