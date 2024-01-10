Disrupted: How Gen Z is changing politics

Today, The Wheelhouse is passing the mic to another Connecticut Public talk show, Disrupted.

This hour, we learn about the State Elections Enforcement Commission which oversees voter fraud allegations and campaign finance. We'll also examine America's youngest voters, Generation Z. Ruby Belle Booth will provide insight on Gen Z's voting impact followed by a Gen Z roundtable.

Looking to dive deeper in today's discussion? Here are some resource links from the show.



GUESTS:



Joshua Foley: Senior Attorney and Spokesman, State Elections Enforcement Commission

Senior Attorney and Spokesman, State Elections Enforcement Commission Ruby Belle Booth: Elections Coordinator, Tisch College Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning & Engagement on the campus of Tufts University

Elections Coordinator, Tisch College Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning & Engagement on the campus of Tufts University Samuel Weinmann: Senior majoring in International Affairs, University of New Haven; Executive Editor, Horseshoe Magazine

Senior majoring in International Affairs, University of New Haven; Executive Editor, Cristian Corza: Graduate, UConn Hartford; former campaign manager to Hartford mayor, Arunan Arulampalam

Graduate, UConn Hartford; former campaign manager to Hartford mayor, Arunan Arulampalam Yesenia Rodriguez: Graduate, Claremont McKenna College; works for a non-profit in Philadelphia

Special thanks to former interns Lateshia Peters and Joey Morgan for hosting the Gen Z roundtable.

This episode originally aired onDisrupted on November 1, 2023.