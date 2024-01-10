© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Disrupted: How Gen Z is changing politics

By Wayne Edwards,
Kevin Chang BarnumKhalilah Brown-Dean
Published January 10, 2024 at 7:23 AM EST
Poll worker Kashmir Keen feeds absentee ballots into a tabulator at the New Haven Hall of Records.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Poll worker Kashmir Keen feeds absentee ballots into a tabulator at the New Haven Hall of Records.

Today, The Wheelhouse is passing the mic to another Connecticut Public talk show, Disrupted. 

This hour, we learn about the State Elections Enforcement Commission which oversees voter fraud allegations and campaign finance. We'll also examine America's youngest voters, Generation Z. Ruby Belle Booth will provide insight on Gen Z's voting impact followed by a Gen Z roundtable.

Looking to dive deeper in today's discussion? Here are some resource links from the show.

GUESTS:

  • Joshua Foley: Senior Attorney and Spokesman, State Elections Enforcement Commission
  • Ruby Belle Booth: Elections Coordinator, Tisch College Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning & Engagement on the campus of Tufts University
  • Samuel Weinmann: Senior majoring in International Affairs, University of New Haven; Executive Editor, Horseshoe Magazine
  • Cristian Corza: Graduate, UConn Hartford; former campaign manager to Hartford mayor, Arunan Arulampalam
  • Yesenia Rodriguez: Graduate, Claremont McKenna College; works for a non-profit in Philadelphia

Special thanks to former interns Lateshia Peters and Joey Morgan for hosting the Gen Z roundtable.

This episode originally aired onDisrupted on November 1, 2023. 

The Wheelhouse
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including 'Disrupted', 'Where Art Thou?', and 'Cutline in the Community'.
See stories by Wayne Edwards
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean