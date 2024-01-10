Disrupted: How Gen Z is changing politics
Today, The Wheelhouse is passing the mic to another Connecticut Public talk show, Disrupted.
This hour, we learn about the State Elections Enforcement Commission which oversees voter fraud allegations and campaign finance. We'll also examine America's youngest voters, Generation Z. Ruby Belle Booth will provide insight on Gen Z's voting impact followed by a Gen Z roundtable.
Looking to dive deeper in today's discussion? Here are some resource links from the show.
- Register to vote
- Check your registration status and find your polling place
- Absentee ballot request
- Your Town Clerk and election officials
- Municipal town ballots
- State Elections Enforcement Commission - eCRIS (Campaign Reporting Information System)
GUESTS:
- Joshua Foley: Senior Attorney and Spokesman, State Elections Enforcement Commission
- Ruby Belle Booth: Elections Coordinator, Tisch College Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning & Engagement on the campus of Tufts University
- Samuel Weinmann: Senior majoring in International Affairs, University of New Haven; Executive Editor, Horseshoe Magazine
- Cristian Corza: Graduate, UConn Hartford; former campaign manager to Hartford mayor, Arunan Arulampalam
- Yesenia Rodriguez: Graduate, Claremont McKenna College; works for a non-profit in Philadelphia
Special thanks to former interns Lateshia Peters and Joey Morgan for hosting the Gen Z roundtable.
This episode originally aired onDisrupted on November 1, 2023.