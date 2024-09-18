© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

How politicians are utilizing anti-immigrant rhetoric on the campaign trail

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published September 18, 2024 at 9:57 AM EDT
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, debates Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, for the first time during the presidential election campaign at The National Constitution Center on September 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After earning the Democratic Party nomination following President Joe Biden’s decision to leave the race, Harris faced off with Trump in what may be the only debate of the 2024 race for the White House.
Win McNamee
/
Getty Images
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, debates Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, for the first time during the presidential election campaign at The National Constitution Center on September 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After earning the Democratic Party nomination following President Joe Biden’s decision to leave the race, Harris faced off with Trump in what may be the only debate of the 2024 race for the White House.

The 2024 U.S. Presidential Debate between vice president Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump highlighted how immigration is being sensationalized to score votes.

Trump says that “dangerous” migrants are contributing to an overall spike in crime in the United States. But, the FBI reports that violent crime has decreased. He also says that 21 million people have recently entered the country illegally, despite federal law enforcement reporting a smaller number.

Today on the Wheelhouse, the use of immigration misinformation on the campaign trail.

Also, an increase in public benefits charges has many Connecticut residents complaining about their electric bills. We’ll discuss what state politicians are saying about the rate increases.

GUESTS:

  • Charles Venator-Santiago, Associate professor of political science and El Instituto, University of Connecticut
  • Maria Sacchetti, reporter covering immigrant communities, The Washington Post
  • Dan Haar, Senior editor and columnist, Hearst Connecticut Media Group

Watch video from the show below:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
