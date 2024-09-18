How politicians are utilizing anti-immigrant rhetoric on the campaign trail

The 2024 U.S. Presidential Debate between vice president Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump highlighted how immigration is being sensationalized to score votes.

Trump says that “dangerous” migrants are contributing to an overall spike in crime in the United States. But, the FBI reports that violent crime has decreased . He also says that 21 million people have recently entered the country illegally, despite federal law enforcement reporting a smaller number .

Today on the Wheelhouse, the use of immigration misinformation on the campaign trail.

Also, an increase in public benefits charges has many Connecticut residents complaining about their electric bills. We’ll discuss what state politicians are saying about the rate increases.

GUESTS:



Charles Venator-Santiago , Associate professor of political science and El Instituto, University of Connecticut

, Associate professor of political science and El Instituto, Maria Sacchetti , reporter covering immigrant communities, The Washington Post

, reporter covering immigrant communities, Dan Haar , Senior editor and columnist, Hearst Connecticut Media Group

Watch video from the show below:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

