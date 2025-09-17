Federal tax credits incentivizing green energy are expiring. Here’s what you need to know.

Federal tax credits for electric vehicles will expire at the end of September.

Connecticut residents also won’t be able to access other federal incentives for heat pumps, rooftop solar and home energy audits.

Today on The Wheelhouse, how local officials can promote energy efficiency amid a federal rollback on clean energy.

Also – Connecticut’s freedom of information law turns 50 this year. We talk to reporters about continued efforts to hold officials accountable in 2025.

GUESTS:

Katie Dykes , commissioner, Connecticut Department. of Energy and Environmental Protection

, commissioner, Connecticut Department. of Energy and Environmental Protection Áine Pennello , Report for America corps member environmental and climate change reporter at Connecticut Public

, Report for America corps member environmental and climate change reporter at Connecticut Public Chris Harto , senior policy analyst for transportation and energy, Consumer Reports

, senior policy analyst for transportation and energy, Consumer Reports Jacqueline Rabe Thomas , investigative reporter, CT Insider

, investigative reporter, CT Insider Jim Haddadin , investigative editor, Connecticut Public

