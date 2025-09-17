© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Federal tax credits incentivizing green energy are expiring. Here’s what you need to know.

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published September 17, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT

Federal tax credits for electric vehicles will expire at the end of September.

Connecticut residents also won’t be able to access other federal incentives for heat pumps, rooftop solar and home energy audits.

Today on The Wheelhouse, how local officials can promote energy efficiency amid a federal rollback on clean energy.

Also – Connecticut’s freedom of information law turns 50 this year. We talk to reporters about continued efforts to hold officials accountable in 2025.

GUESTS:

  • Katie Dykes, commissioner, Connecticut Department. of Energy and Environmental Protection
  • Áine Pennello, Report for America corps member environmental and climate change reporter at Connecticut Public
  • Chris Harto, senior policy analyst for transportation and energy, Consumer Reports
  • Jacqueline Rabe Thomas, investigative reporter, CT Insider
  • Jim Haddadin, investigative editor, Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
