© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

Inside the effort to quantify racial profiling in law enforcement

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published October 22, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT

New data confirms what people pushing for criminal justice reform have been saying for years – racial disparities show up during encounters with police.

Researchers at the University of Connecticut say Black people face disproportionate rates of police use-of-force in Connecticut. And that a significant share of those incidents involve someone in mental health distress.

Today on The Wheelhouse, what reforms can Connecticut lawmakers take to ensure better policing?

Plus, as a government shutdown drags on, we ask how are local families doing?

GUESTS:

  • Lisa Hagen, federal policy reporter, Connecticut Public and CT Mirror
  • Ken Barone, project manager, the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy
  • Jim Haddadin, investigative editor, Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
See stories by Chloe Wynne