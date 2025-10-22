Inside the effort to quantify racial profiling in law enforcement

New data confirms what people pushing for criminal justice reform have been saying for years – racial disparities show up during encounters with police.

Researchers at the University of Connecticut say Black people face disproportionate rates of police use-of-force in Connecticut. And that a significant share of those incidents involve someone in mental health distress.

Today on The Wheelhouse, what reforms can Connecticut lawmakers take to ensure better policing?

Plus, as a government shutdown drags on, we ask how are local families doing?

GUESTS:



Lisa Hagen , federal policy reporter, Connecticut Public and CT Mirror

, federal policy reporter, Connecticut Public and CT Mirror Ken Barone , project manager, the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy

, project manager, the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy Jim Haddadin , investigative editor, Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.