2025: A special Wheelhouse year-in-review

Conservative pundit Charlie Kirk was assassinated . Gen Z continued to define its worldview - beyond “ the stare .” And the Super Bowl courted controversy when the NFL announced Bad Bunny would headline the halftime show.

These topics were big parts of the political conversation this year – and elements of our show. Today’s Wheelhouse, we examine some of 2025’s headline-makers.

GUESTS:

Geoffrey Medeiros, president of College Democrats, University of Connecticut

Ryan Rosario, president of College Democrats, University of Connecticut

Rachel Janfaza, associate writer, CNN Politics

Elena Moore, reporter, NPR's Washington desk

Christian Paz, senior politics reporter, Vox

, senior politics reporter, Vox Rachel Iacovone, Puerto Rican communities reporter, CT Public

Petra Rivera-Rideau, Associate Professor of American Studies, Wellesley College

La Gata, Multimedia Artist and Historian

Charles Venator Santiago, Associate professor in the departments of political science and El Instituto, University of Connecticut



