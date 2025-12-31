© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

2025: A special Wheelhouse year-in-review

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published December 31, 2025 at 7:17 AM EST
Frankie Graziano at Connecticut Public in Hartford on December 10, 2025.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Frankie Graziano at Connecticut Public in Hartford on December 10, 2025.

2025 was quite a year.

Conservative pundit Charlie Kirk was assassinated. Gen Z continued to define its worldview - beyond “the stare.” And the Super Bowl courted controversy when the NFL announced Bad Bunny would headline the halftime show.

These topics were big parts of the political conversation this year – and elements of our show. Today’s Wheelhouse, we examine some of 2025’s headline-makers.

GUESTS:

  • Geoffrey Medeiros, president of College Democrats, University of Connecticut
  • Ryan Rosario, president of College Democrats, University of Connecticut
  • Rachel Janfaza, associate writer, CNN Politics
  • Elena Moore, reporter, NPR’s Washington desk
  • Christian Paz, senior politics reporter, Vox
  • Rachel Iacovone, Puerto Rican communities reporter, CT Public
  • Petra Rivera-Rideau, Associate Professor of American Studies, Wellesley College
  • La Gata, Multimedia Artist and Historian
  • Charles Venator Santiago, Associate professor in the departments of political science and El Instituto, University of Connecticut

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne