‘Smartphones make you stupid’: CT governor wants ‘bell to bell’ cell phone ban

Connecticut lawmakers want to reduce kids’ screentime in 2026, arguing that it protects children.

Gov. Ned Lamont has proposed banning cell phones from “bell to bell” in Connecticut classrooms.

But not all lawmakers are onboard with the idea, including a Republican lawmaker who’s accusing members of her legislative chamber of trying to “ co-parent ” Connecticut’s children.

Today on The Wheelhouse, we explore “Phone Free CT” and what it means for children.

