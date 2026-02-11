© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

‘Smartphones make you stupid’: CT governor wants ‘bell to bell’ cell phone ban

By Frankie Graziano,
Talei Ricketson
Published February 11, 2026 at 7:15 AM EST
Governor Ned Lamont on the first day of the 2026 legislative session at the State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut on February 4, 2026. The Lamont administration shared proposed adjustments to the state budget, followed by Gov. Ned Lamont delivering his State of the State address: sharing his vision for for the year ahead.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Governor Ned Lamont on the first day of the 2026 legislative session at the State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut on February 4, 2026. The Lamont administration shared proposed adjustments to the state budget, followed by Gov. Ned Lamont delivering his State of the State address: sharing his vision for for the year ahead.

Connecticut lawmakers want to reduce kids’ screentime in 2026, arguing that it protects children.

Gov. Ned Lamont has proposed banning cell phones from “bell to bell” in Connecticut classrooms.

But not all lawmakers are onboard with the idea, including a Republican lawmaker who’s accusing members of her legislative chamber of trying to “co-parent” Connecticut’s children.

Today on The Wheelhouse, we explore “Phone Free CT” and what it means for children.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Talei Ricketson
Talei Ricketson is a temporary producer for The Wheelhouse for spring 2026. She was a Talk Show Production Intern for fall 2025. Reach her at tricketson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Talei Ricketson