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The Wheelhouse

Internet slang and the creep of dehumanizing language in politics

By Frankie Graziano,
Talei Ricketson
Published March 18, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a press conference on US military action in Iran, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on March 2, 2026. The United States hit hundreds of targets across Iran, and Israel expanded its bombing to Lebanon on Monday as President Donald Trump vowed to avenge the first US deaths in the war he launched to topple Tehran's ruling clerics. Iranian forces fired missiles and drones across the Middle East, killing people in Israel and the United Arab Emirates, in retaliation for the conflict that began February 28 with the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
/
AFP via Getty Images
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a press conference on US military action in Iran, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on March 2, 2026.

The White House and the U.S. Department of Defense are incorporating “maximum lethality” into their rhetoric about the war in Iran.

It’s hyper-masculine language, tied to a misogynistic and fringe internet culture known to target women.

At a time when administration officials are selling Iran airstrikes with montages of popular moments in American culture, the line between triumph and tragedy is blurring.

Today on The Wheelhouse, the real life consequences of online hyper-masculinity on women around the globe.

Guests:

  • Adam Aleksic, linguist, The Etymology Nerd
  • Jiyoun Suk, professor in the department of communications, University of Connecticut
  • Saed Hill, president-elect, Society for the Psychology of Men and Masculinities, American Psychological Association

Connecticut Public's divina cordeiro contributed to this show.

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Talei Ricketson
Talei Ricketson is a temporary producer for The Wheelhouse for spring 2026. She was a Talk Show Production Intern for fall 2025. Reach her at tricketson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Talei Ricketson