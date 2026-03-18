Internet slang and the creep of dehumanizing language in politics

The White House and the U.S. Department of Defense are incorporating “maximum lethality” into their rhetoric about the war in Iran.

It’s hyper-masculine language, tied to a misogynistic and fringe internet culture known to target women.

At a time when administration officials are selling Iran airstrikes with montages of popular moments in American culture, the line between triumph and tragedy is blurring.

Today on The Wheelhouse, the real life consequences of online hyper-masculinity on women around the globe.

Guests:

Adam Aleksic, linguist, The Etymology Nerd

Jiyoun Suk, professor in the department of communications, University of Connecticut

Saed Hill , president-elect, Society for the Psychology of Men and Masculinities, American Psychological Association



Connecticut Public's divina cordeiro contributed to this show.

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