Homeschooling rules come to CT. But not everyone is happy

A bill to more closely regulate homeschooling passed the state legislature as the 2026 session came to a close this month.

The proposal faced significant pushback from Republicans and parents who homeschool their children. Opponents of the new rules say they are inconsistent with the state’s civil-liberties tradition.

But child advocates and lawmakers supporting the rules say they will help track and better protect kids.

Today on The Wheelhouse, an interview with the newly-confirmed state child advocate on what she hopes is one piece Connecticut can improve to protect its children.

Guests:



Christina Ghio, child advocate, State of Connecticut

Theo Peck-Suzuki, education reporter, CT Mirror



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