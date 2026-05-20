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The Wheelhouse

Homeschooling rules come to CT. But not everyone is happy

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published May 20, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
PIKSEL
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Getty Images

A bill to more closely regulate homeschooling passed the state legislature as the 2026 session came to a close this month.

The proposal faced significant pushback from Republicans and parents who homeschool their children. Opponents of the new rules say they are inconsistent with the state’s civil-liberties tradition.

But child advocates and lawmakers supporting the rules say they will help track and better protect kids.

Today on The Wheelhouse, an interview with the newly-confirmed state child advocate on what she hopes is one piece Connecticut can improve to protect its children.

Guests:

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne