What's in a name? Hartford Seminary, now Hartford International University, explains

Hartford Seminary has a new name. It’s now the Hartford International University for Religion and Peace.

Today, we talk to its President Joel Lohr.

And we hear from other faculty members about their efforts to create a more inclusive, interreligious university focusing on peace studies.

There have been a lot of conversations about diversity and inclusion initiatives in the workplace - but often, talk of religious inclusivity is left out of those discussions.

How can we have more productive discussions about faith?

