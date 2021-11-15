© 2021 Connecticut Public

What's in a name? Hartford Seminary, now Hartford International University, explains

Published November 15, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST
SS1_3056.jpg
Shana Sureck
/
Hartford International University peacebuilding students in front of the new sign.

Hartford Seminary has a new name. It’s now the Hartford International University for Religion and Peace.

Today, we talk to its President Joel Lohr.

And we hear from other faculty members about their efforts to create a more inclusive, interreligious university focusing on peace studies.

There have been a lot of conversations about diversity and inclusion initiatives in the workplace - but often, talk of religious inclusivity is left out of those discussions.

How can we have more productive discussions about faith?

GUESTS:

  • Joel Lohr - President of Hartford International University
  • Aida Mansoor - Chaplain and Director of Field Education at Hartford International University
  • Deena Grant Associate - Professor of Jewish Studies and Director of Global Community Partnerships at Hartford International University
  • Fatima Basharat - a student in the inaugural MA in International Peacebuilding program at Hartford International University

