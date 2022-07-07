The fashion industry needs size inclusivity, but what does that look like?

The average American woman wears between a size 16 and 18, according to the International Journal of Fashion Design, Technology and Education. Yet plus size clothing is still hard to come by.

Today, we talk about size inclusivity in the fashion industry. Alex Waldman joins us, co-founder of fashion brand Universal Standard, that offers sizes 00-40.

And later, we hear how fashion colleges are including subjects like size inclusivity, gender identity and sustainability as part of their core curriculum.

When you walk into a store, how easy is it to find clothes in your size?

Kenlyn Jones - Assistant Professor at Massachusetts College of Art and Design in the fashion department

Gianluca Russo - Fashion Journalist and author Power of Plus coming out in August

Alex Waldman - Co-founder of Universal Standard

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired March 4, 2022.