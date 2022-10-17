© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Bill Keller talks about his new book, "What's Prison For?"

Published October 17, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT
"People end up in jail primarily and stay in jail primarily because they don't have the money to pay bail," says Nancy Fishman, a project director at the Vera Institute.
A-Digit
/
Getty Images

The pandemic led to a decline in the incarcerated population and many states have been re-evaluating the purpose of prisons.

Today, Bill Keller, Founding Editor-in-Chief of the Marshall Project joins us to talk about his new book, What’s Prison For? Punishment and Rehabilitation in the Age of Mass Incarceration.

Keller details how the United States prison population became so massive, and what we can learn from how other countries treat and house people in prison.

We want to hear from you. Have you or a family member been incarcerated or do you have questions about the US prison system?

GUESTS:

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
