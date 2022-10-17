Bill Keller talks about his new book, "What's Prison For?"

The pandemic led to a decline in the incarcerated population and many states have been re-evaluating the purpose of prisons.

Today, Bill Keller, Founding Editor-in-Chief of the Marshall Project joins us to talk about his new book, What’s Prison For? Punishment and Rehabilitation in the Age of Mass Incarceration.

Keller details how the United States prison population became so massive, and what we can learn from how other countries treat and house people in prison.

We want to hear from you. Have you or a family member been incarcerated or do you have questions about the US prison system?

GUESTS:

