A parent and child's perspectives on the need for trans and nonbinary allyship

There are several protections for trans and nonbinary people in our state, including insurance coverage for health care services and, as part of Connecticut's new "safe harbor" law, legal protections for those seeking gender-affirming care from out of state.

Still, an increase in anti-trans rhetoric has led to a troubling trend of legislation and litigation nationally. How does this affect trans and nonbinary people where we live?

One Connecticut teenager and his mom are sharing their story in the hopes of encouraging understanding. This hour, we hear from Oakley about his experience coming out as trans, and about the importance of allyship and advocacy. Jess shares a parent's perspective.

Oakley and Jess are using pseudonyms due to broader concerns about their safety, and in order to speak openly. You can hear more from them in a profile from Health Care Advocates International, and their extended conversation with Connecticut Public below. Please note this conversation does include some topics listeners may find sensitive, including eating disorders.

We're also joined by The Trevor Project, a national suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people. Its annual survey found that 45% of young LGBTQ people have seriously considered suicide in the last year, and nearly 1 in 5 transgender and nonbinary youth have attempted suicide.

Plus, we examine how harmful anti-trans narratives contribute to this crisis with Media Matters for America, a progressive media watchdog.

GUESTS:



Oakley and Jess: Connecticut teenager and his mom

Connecticut teenager and his mom Troy Stevenson: Senior Advocacy Campaign Manager, The Trevor Project

Senior Advocacy Campaign Manager, The Trevor Project Ari Drennen: LGBTQ Director, Media Matters for America

Cat Pastor contributed to this report which originally aired November 17, 2022.