The delicate art of obituary-writing
Whether they’ve been written by a loved one or a local newsrooms, obituaries are an earnest attempt at the impossible: distilling one person's life into a couple of pages or paragraphs.
This hour, we explore the delicate art of obituary-writing with two experts: Tampa Bay Times and Poynter writer Kristen Hare, and Lucy Gellman, an editor with New Haven's Arts Paper.
Plus, Epilogg co-founder Mary McGreevy shares "Tips from Dead People" on TikTok.
GUESTS:
- Kristen Hare: Writer, Tampa Bay Times; Local News Writer, Poynter
- Lucy Gellman: Editor, The Arts Paper
- Mary McGreevy: Co-Founder, Epilogg; Tips from Dead People on TikTok
