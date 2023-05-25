In 'Reciprocity Project,' Indigenous voices reframe our relationship to the Earth

In one episode of the docu-series Reciprocity Project, Connecticut-based educator and member of the Passamaquoddy Tribe Chris Newell teaches acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma a pow-wow song. Together, they play at sunrise, "singing up the sun" in the tradition of the Wabanaki or People of the Dawnland, a confederation of four tribes in Maine including Passamaquoddy.

This hour, we hear about this film series from Newell and executive producer Tracy Rector, and about the increasing urgency of centering Indigenous perspectives on our planet and the climate. The series is intended to inspire conversation and action on climate; "to create a paradigm shift that reframes our relationships to the Earth, other living beings, and one another."

Plus, a conversation on the Native food movement with Navajo journalist and podcaster Andi Murphy.

GUESTS:



Chris Newell: Co-Founder and Director of Education, Akowmawt Educational Initiative; Member of the Passamaquaddy Tribe; Museum Educator; Children's Book Author

Co-Founder and Director of Education, Akowmawt Educational Initiative; Member of the Passamaquaddy Tribe; Museum Educator; Children's Book Author Tracy Rector: Managing Director of Storytelling, Nia Tero; Executive Producer, Reciprocity Project

Managing Director of Storytelling, Nia Tero; Executive Producer, Jennifer Kreisberg: Composer; Member of the Tuscarora Nation of North Carolina

Composer; Member of the Tuscarora Nation of North Carolina Andi Murphy: Navajo Journalist; Host, Toasted Sister Podcast

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired February 10, 2023.