'Our Red Book': Everyone has a period story

By Anya Grondalski,
Catherine Shen
Published July 18, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT
Young woman in bathroom.
Ashley Armitage / Getty Images
/
Refinery29 RF
Young woman in the bathroom.

After collecting oral histories from generations of women in her family in "My Little Red Book," Rachel Kauder Nalebuff created Our Red Book, an extended project reflecting the experience of people of all races, ages and genders around the world.

But there’s so much stigma and misinformation around periods.

This hour, three Connecticut-based contributors featured in her book join us, breaking down this bloody topic.

GUESTS:

  • Rachel Kauder Nalebuff: Editor, Our Red Book
  • Michelle Memran: Documentary Filmmaker
  • Kica Matos: New Haven-based Immigration Rights Activist and Organizer
  • Axel Gay: Teen Writer

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired March 10, 2023.

Anya Grondalski
Anya Grondalski is a freelance producer. She started at Connecticut Public as a radio production intern and currently assists in producing shows for Where We Live. Anya has double majors in journalism and political science at Quinnipiac University. She will be pursuing public relations for her graduate year.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
