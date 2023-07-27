© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

'Not all in your head': Shedding light on endometriosis

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published July 27, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT
In this still from Below the Belt, Kyung Jeon-Miranda, a Brooklyn-based artist, has a reflective moment. She is still trying to get pregnant despite the impact of endometriosis on her fertility.

Endometriosis is one of the most common diseases affecting those with uteruses. Despite its prevalence, proper diagnosis can take up to ten years, leaving many suffering without support or treatment.

State Representative Jillian Gilchrest recently launched a state legislative endometriosis group to advocate for better research and education policies across Connecticut. Arleigh Cole is a local public educator, and a member of the endometriosis working group.

Plus, we hear from Shannon Cohn, a filmmaker and public advocate for endometriosis awareness. She discusses her new documentary Below the Belt and her efforts to educate medical and school professionals about the condition through her organization Endo What?

GUESTS:

Connecticut Public Carol Chen contributed to this episode.
Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
