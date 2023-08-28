Feeling safe or creating trauma? How lockdown drills are impacting our schools

In 1999 the Columbine shooting shook the country and made everyone aware of the threat of gun violence in schools. As a result, schools made an effort to implement lockdown procedures as a way to keep students and staff safe.

But with the rates of shootings only continuing to rise, these threats of mass shootings are feeling too real, and the lockdowns that were meant to keep students safe are instead inflicting trauma.

So what is going on in these lockdowns that are causing negative impacts and a decline in mental health?

Today we look at what is happening inside the school walls during these lockdowns and what it is doing to our students. A common solution that many schools have turned to is School Resource Officers or SROs.

What do you think should be done to protect our schools while minimizing trauma?



Mo Canady: Executive Director of National Association of School Resource Officers

Executive Director of National Association of School Resource Officers Kate Dias: President of Connecticut Education Association and High School Math teacher in Manchester School District

President of Connecticut Education Association and High School Math teacher in Manchester School District David J Schonfeld: Director, National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Stacey Addo produced this show that originally aired on July 28, 2023.