Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Feeling safe or creating trauma? How lockdown drills are impacting our schools

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published August 28, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT
Kindergarten students lie on the floor during a classroom lockdown drill February 18, 2003 in Oahu, Hawaii.
Phil Mislinski
/
Getty Images
Kindergarten students lie on the floor during a classroom lockdown drill February 18, 2003 in Oahu, Hawaii.

In 1999 the Columbine shooting shook the country and made everyone aware of the threat of gun violence in schools. As a result, schools made an effort to implement lockdown procedures as a way to keep students and staff safe.

But with the rates of shootings only continuing to rise, these threats of mass shootings are feeling too real, and the lockdowns that were meant to keep students safe are instead inflicting trauma.

So what is going on in these lockdowns that are causing negative impacts and a decline in mental health?

Today we look at what is happening inside the school walls during these lockdowns and what it is doing to our students. A common solution that many schools have turned to is School Resource Officers or SROs.

What do you think should be done to protect our schools while minimizing trauma?

  • Mo Canady: Executive Director of National Association of School Resource Officers
  • Kate Dias: President of Connecticut Education Association and High School Math teacher in Manchester School District
  • David J Schonfeld: Director, National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Stacey Addo produced this show that originally aired on July 28, 2023.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
