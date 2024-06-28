Social connection as the foundation of our health

Even before the pandemic, half of all adults reported experiencing measurable levels of loneliness. In 2023, a report from Surgeon General Vivek Murthy showed that loneliness and isolation has physical consequences like increased risk of heart disease, stroke and dementia.

Murthy stressed how social connection is the key to individual and community health and well being. This idea of social connection is something that today’s guest has spent a lot of time focused on.

Deb Bibbins is the Founder and CEO of For All Ages, an organization uniting older adults and younger generations, and its statewide initiative; the Connecticut Collaborative to End Loneliness.

We spoke to her at the International Festival of Arts and Ideas in New Haven. She talks about how social connection is the foundation of our health.

Deb Bibbins: Founder and CEO of For All Ages and the Connecticut Collaborative to End Loneliness

