'Call to Mind': Mental Health Special Series

All this week on Where We Live, we're turning over the hour to bring you a five-part series about mental health from American Public Media's initiative, Call To Mind.

This initiative aims to foster new conversations about mental health, share new knowledge, and empower people to engage in their well-being.

The Homelessness Crisis & Mental Health

WNPR Air Date: Mon., July 22, 2024

People living homeless have higher rates of untreated mental illnesses and substance use disorders than the general population. That can make it difficult to find a permanent place to live. This program will take you to the streets of New York City to hear directly from people who have lived homeless about what they needed most. You’ll also hear from experts who say the best mental health care for people living homeless is no-strings-attached housing.

The Burden of Being

WNPR Air Date: Tue., July 23, 2024

Black women and girls experience discrimination, microaggressions and stereotypes every day. Living with daily racism has a profound impact on the mental health, well-being and lives of all those coping with it. This special program explores the unique mental health burdens of Black women and girls in the United States. Through interviews with mental health providers and people sharing their personal stories, we’ll explore the effects of racism and how care systems can shift to better help Black women thrive.

Incarcerated with Mental Illness

WNPR Air Date: Wed., July 24, 2024

Nearly half of incarcerated Americans have a history of mental illness – that's twice the prevalence of mental illness in the adult population of the United States. People with serious mental illnesses encounter law enforcement and the court system for many reasons. This program brings together stories of people who have lived with mental illness while incarcerated. We also meet mental health providers calling for increased mental health care in prisons and jails and legal experts pioneering new systems.

Schizophrenia: Finding Hope on a Hard Road

WNPR Air Date: Thu., July 25, 2024

Schizophrenia affects about 24 million people worldwide. It can be a disruptive illness, making it difficult to find a meaningful job, attend school or manage relationships. People with schizophrenia require lifelong treatment, but there is hope. A growing body of research shows that with new interventions it’s possible to live well with the illness. This program shares stories about schizophrenia that don’t make the headlines. We’ll hear from people living with this illness and from leading experts about new treatments that make it possible to manage.

Birth & Depression: The Unspoken Conversation

WNPR Air Date: Fri., July 26, 2024

Depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues are the most common complications during and after pregnancy, yet 75 percent of postpartum problems go untreated. The consequences can be devastating. Suicide and overdoses are leading causes of maternal death in the United States. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved the first-ever pill specifically aimed at postpartum depression, but most health plans don’t cover the medication. This special program looks at the under-recognized public health issue of postpartum depression and the challenge of treatment. We’ll hear first-hand from people who have experienced it.

