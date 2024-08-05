Looking beyond the Killing Fields: Unpacking the Cambodian Genocide

The Cambodian genocide took the lives of up to three million people - between 1975 and 1979. Many were forced to work at labor camps where they faced abuse, torture and starvation.

But this is only part one of the story. The lesser known part is the story of Preah Vihear Mountain, where over forty thousand refugees were forced to climb to their death.

Provided / James Taing Mae Bunseng Taing in the Buriram refugee camp in 1980.

Many Cambodian refugees ended up in refugee camps in Thailand. But instead of being processed as refugees, they were forced on buses and driven to Preah Vihear Mountain, which is part of a mountain range between Thailand and Cambodia.

Returning to Cambodia was a devastating experience. Not only were they forced back into the country, but the mountain was filled with landmines, and refugees had no food or water. They were forced to climb down the mountain side, and those who didn’t comply were gunned down

Today, we heard from someone who experienced this firsthand. Bunseng Taing lives in Connecticut and is a survivor of this massacre. He joins us with his son, James Taing. Together, they produced the documentary film Ghost Mountain: The Second Killing Fields.

GUESTS:



James Taing: producer of Ghost Mountain: The Second Killing Fields

producer of Bunseng Taing: survivor of the Cambodian genocide and author of Under the Naga Tail

survivor of the Cambodian genocide and author of Under the Naga Tail Jenny (JHD) Heikkila Diaz: Professional Learning Coordinator, Connecticut Council for the Social Studies and the Activist in Residence, UConn Asian & Asian American Studies Institute

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Music used in the broadcast:



Dylan Reyes helped produced this broadcast that originally aired May 21, 2024.